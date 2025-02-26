MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The news that a repeat sex offender and criminal is set to be released from jail is not sitting well with one of his victims and Miami Beach city commissioners.

Perry Smith, who Miami Beach officials call a “menace,” is said to have gotten a plea deal that includes no trial or prison time.

Court records show that Smith’s case has been officially closed as of last week.

The State Attorney’s Office said they offered Smith the deal because he never touched Jo Manning, one of his victims, didn’t have a weapon and spent some time in jail.

Smith had been serving time behind bars for his repeat crimes.

Manning describes the plea deal as “sweetheart” and said the State Attorney’s Office doesn’t understand her pain.

“I had a problem talking to the State Attorney’s Office about this. They really didn’t get it,” she said.

The elderly victim said she has had to relive the horrible day all over again when Smith attempted to strong-arm rob her, just steps from her South Beach home back in March.

“I’m 84 pounds. I’m an elderly person,” said Manning. “He could’ve pushed me to the ground with those hands, he could’ve beaten the (expletive) out of me.”

She was able to safely run away from him.

And now, one year after her encounter with him, she finds out he is set to leave jail.

“So they were letting him go. This was Monday. I felt that if he could go after me, he can go after anybody he thought vulnerable,” said Manning.

Weeks after his crime against Manning, Smith was also accused of attacking an out-of-country tourist and CEO of Kempinski Hotels, a luxury European hospitality company, Barbara Muckermann.

“He rammed into me like you know? He started saying ‘You (expletive), you (expletive)’ and threw me on the floor!” said Muckermann. “I was just walking in this way, he was walking in this direction, and he just rammed me!”

Smith was arrested for attacking Muckermann, but the case was later dropped.

The plea deal news isn’t sitting well with some Miami Beach leaders either.

“A repeat offender. Has a rap sheet as long as my arm,” said Miami Beach Vice Mayor Tanya Bhatt.

“This person is a ticking time bomb and has no business being out on our streets,” said Miami Beach City Commissioner Joe Magazine.

The plea agreement in Manning’s case inspired the elderly victim to reach out to the mayor and city commissioners.

“God forbid somebody gets hit again or battered or assaulted,” said Bhatt.

“You’re gonna be calling me again whether next week, next month or next year to tell me that this person committed something else,” said Magazine.

Manning said she is fearful of what can come next with Smith out on the streets.

“The prosecuting attorney I talked to, beforehand, I said “You’re gonna have blood on your hands and I truly believe that,” she said.

Smith appeared in bond court recently just as he was about to be released.

Authorities learned of a warrant from 2023 out of Georgia where, they say, Smith was wanted for battery, assault, robbery and making terroristic threats.

Smith has waived extradition and for now, he’s being held without bond.

If Smith is not picked up by Georgia authorities within the next month, he will be allowed to be released from jail.

