MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Argentina fans are celebrating along Miami Beach after their team reached the finals with a 2-1 victory against England.

While some fans were worried at the start of the game, their team pulled through and punched their ticket to the finals.

7Skyforce hovered above the Miami Beach Bandshell as fans poured onto the street to party after their victory.

An Argentina fan named Mia shared her thoughts in Spanish to 7News, saying that Argentina are the champions of the world and will keep being champions.

Argentina has made 19 World Cup appearances, and have been victorious in 1978, 1986 and 2022.

Cheers erupted after the first goal, tying the game, and after the second goal that led to their success.

Before the game, fans camped outside of Manolo wearing their light blue and white jerseys.

“To be with my fellow Argentinians, the atmosphere is always great, and every time the game finishes, no matter if we lose or win, we’ll go outside and celebrate, and that’s basically the beauty of it,” said Juan Clamente.

Some experienced fans were ready to go hours ahead, but nervous as ever.

“Five hours before the match, and the last match versus Switzerland, we arrived six hours before,” said Patricio Dutrey.

“We’re very nervous, so we can’t eat a lot, because we are nervous,” said Laura Sposito.

A family of five flew in from Argentina to watch some matches in person and will now watch their last game in the U.S. from Manolo, which they said is the next best thing.

“To see Argentina in another country in a World Cup with all my family is, like, very nice to me, a very good experience to remember my whole life,” said Patricio.

“And the Argentinian spirit out of our country, full of Argentinians, we are like a party everywhere,” said Sposito.

“It was incredible, like the spirit from the people that will go watch the match is, like, very beautiful,” said Emma and Nina Dutrey.

As they geared up for the match, Argentinian fans said that their team has had an uphill battle to get to where they are now.

“Never has anything come easy to us, so we have to fight to get what we want,” said Patricio..

Argentina is set to play against Spain in the finals on Sunday.

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