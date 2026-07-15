ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi sent in the cross that sent Argentina to the World Cup final after another improbable comeback.

Trailing 1-0 going into the last five minutes of regulation time, Messi fed a pinpoint ball to substitute Lautaro Martinez in the second minute of injury time to give the defending champions a 2-1 victory over England on Wednesday.

Messi also provided the assist to Enzo Fernandez in the 85th minute for the equalizing goal.

At the end of another exhausting match — another match in which Argentina was stretched to the final minutes — Messi dropped to his knees in celebration.

Argentina, which will play Spain in the final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is now one game away from becoming the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Anthony Gordon had given England the lead in the 55th minute but the team’s other chances failed to find the back of the net.

Fernandez scored the equalizer with a long range effort as Argentina pressed desperately for a goal, and Martinez headed in the winner with time running out.

Argentina had to come through yet another tough match at this year’s expanded 48-team tournament after surviving scares against Cape Verde and Egypt.

The game resumed one of the biggest rivalries in international soccer and there was a raucous atmosphere in the stadium even before kickoff as both sets of fans tried to drown out the other team’s national anthem.

That continued on the field in a first half that was repeatedly broken up fouls.

Leandro Paredes went in late on Jude Bellingham early in the game. Fernandez did likewise with Elliot Anderson soon after.

A tense first half ended goalless, with no clear chances, but the game opened up after the break.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford denied Julian Alvarez and Gordon found the breakthrough for England, converting a cross from Morgan Rogers.

Argentina pressed. Substitute Nico Gonzalez was denied by Pickford and Alexis Mac Allister came even closer with a header off the post.

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