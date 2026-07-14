HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is facing alarming child abuse charges after allegedly chaining her 13-year-old daughter to a fence in Hialeah.

According to Hialeah Police, 34-year-old Yashira Maldonado tied her special needs daughter to a fence using a metal chain after being fired from her job, Saturday.

“She takes her 13-year-old daughter to her great-grandmother’s house and, instead of dropping her off with the great-grandmother, she decided to tie her with a chain to the front gate of the home and leaving her daughter there,” said Hialeah Police officer Eddie Rodriguez.

Surveillance video near 355 W 63rd Street appears to show the moment Maldonado wrapped the metal chain around her daughter’s waist, tying it through the fence and leaving her trapped under the scorching sun.

Maldonado is then seen entering her vehicle and driving away from the area.

“She was out in the sun, no water, no shade, no shoes,” said Rodriguez.

According to the arrest report, Maldonado’s mother spotted the restrained girl through her window and rushed outside.

“The great-grandmother tried to untie the 13-year-old child from the gate but she was unsuccessful,” said Rodriguez.

She immediately called Hialeah Police.

“Officers show up at the address and, sure enough, they find this poor 13-year-old girl tied up in front of the home,” said Rodriguez.

The girl was freed from the chains and officers determined she had not suffered any injuries.

The officers’ attention then turned to Maldonado, who had returned to her apartment several minutes away.

Maldonado’s mother told officers she had received a text from her, saying she had been fired from her job earlier that morning.

When confronted by investigators, “the defendant said as soon as she left, she turned her phone on silent mode, where she would not receive audible notification of an incoming call or text. The defendant chose to intentionally ignore her phone and went home to lay in bed and watch TV.”

She also told investigators that she left her daughter with a bookbag containing clothing, diapers, wipes and medication.

She later “stated she knows what she did looks bad and is wrong,” according to the arrest form, reasoning that “she was overwhelmed with the care of the victim and wanted a break.”

7News has learned the 13-year-old girl is safe and currently staying with other family members in Melbourne.

Maldonado is charged with child abuse and neglect.

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