NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Gunfire tore through a neighborhood near Fort Lauderdale overnight, sending one person to the hospital, authorities said.

7News cameras captured a large law enforcement presence near Northwest 29th Terrace and Seventh Street in the Washington Park area, located in unincorporated central Broward County, early Wednesday morning.

Crime scene tape cordoned off a large portion of the street, which was filled with Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

Investigators said deputies located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Area resident Chris Pittman said his son awoke him in the middle of the night.

“I was sleeping. All of a sudden, my 4-year-old was like, ‘Daddy, fireworks,’ and I just heard, ‘pow, pow, pow,’ and my 2-year-old started crying,” he said.

Paramedics with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital. Detectives have not specified the victim’s age, gender or the extent of their injuries.

Back at the scene, investigators appeared to focus on an SUV with its engine apparently still running and all four doors open.

The investigation expanded onto Northwest Sixth Street, where cameras captured shell casings and evidence markers on the ground.

“So I waited a little bit, and I tried to get out and see what was going on, but everything was taped off, so I just came back,” said Pittman.

Ten BSO deputies were seen standing outside of a house nearby.

Detectives have not provided additional details about this incident, including information about a possible subject or subjects, as they combed for clues and spoke with multiple people in the neighborhood.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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