NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are combing for clues after they responded to a street shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent a 12-year-old girl to the hospital.

The street shootout occurred in the area of the 2100 block of Northwest 64th Street, early Tuesday morning, where three cars were struck, and the child was shot in the arm, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene to discover that the young girl had been shot inside a silver car. Alongside her were her two young siblings who were unharmed. Two bullet holes can be seen on the back door of the car.

“The car was parked outside of the residence. It was occupied by three juveniles, so it was the girl and her two siblings that were in the vehicle. The mom was outside of the vehicle at the time. So this could’ve been a very different outcome,” said MDSO Deputy Samantha Choon.

Investigators said the mother of the injured child had arrived home after a late shift at work with her three children in the car when bullets started flying.

As the sun rose, 7News cameras captured the neighborhood where the shootout took place blocked off as evidence markers were seen on the ground with spent shell casings.

Two other nearby unoccupied cars were also struck by gunfire, according to deputies.

The young girl was transported to the hospital in stable condition and later released. A family member inside the home told 7News she is now resting.

Family members shared a photo of the victim, whom they identified as Kaylina Anice.

Her godmother, Tiffany Tyson, said she believes there were two shooters.

“We came outside, open the door and all we heard was gunshots. They were fighting each other, I guess,” she said.

Stevonna Pickett, a family friend, said her SUV was also hit by the gunfire.

“Somebody being foolish, trying to scare somebody else, and you could have easily taken somebody else’s life,” she said.

Bullet holes can be seen on the third vehicle that was struck — from the back windshield, on top of the car and on the passenger side.

Marie Grimes, the owner of this car, described what she heard.

“Well, I heard the booms early this morning — ‘boom, boom, boom’ I said, ‘Oh, my God, what’s happening?’ So I peep out, but I didn’t come out,” she said. “And then later on, by 6 this morning, the officers came and told me that there was an incident. They gave me the report, and they said my car was shot up.”

Grimes told 7News she recently had her car repaired and picked it up from the shop on Monday, but she is grateful that the 12-year-old girl and everyone else is OK.

“I know I was up praying early this morning for the neighborhood. I’m always praying for the neighborhood, so I’m just glad because this neighborhood is, you know,” said Grimes.

MDSO detectives continued to investigate the scene on Tuesday morning, then later cleared the area around 7 a.m.

Now, the young girl’s family is hoping the shooters are caught and that the violence stops.

“It’s not fair that we have to be so scared where we live at. It was wrong and disgusting; I hope they catch the shooters that did it,” said Tyson.

“It just needs to stop. Stop the violence. It’s not called for at all,” said Pickett.

Authorities are asking the public for any video to figure out who was the intended target.

“Any community members that may have seen something, may have heard something, your camera may have got it, please let us know, please turn it in to Northside District Station,” said Choon.

If you have any information that could help detectives with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

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