SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) -

A 28-year-old man reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade has been found dead, and detectives say his death appears to be a suicide.

Michael-Anthony Leones Espino was last seen Sunday in the 14200 block of SW 161st Court at approximately 12:30 p.m.

He was later located in the area of SW 162nd Avenue and SW 138th Terrace on Monday, where he was pronounced dead.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau is investigating.

If you, or someone you know is struggling, help is available on the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. You can also contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org.

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