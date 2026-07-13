MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 28-year-old man who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Bureau, Michael-Anthony Leones Espino was laast seen on the 14200 block of Southwest 161st Court, at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Leones Espino stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a camo shirt, black shorts and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Leones Espino’s whereabouts to should contact MDSO Deputy A. Madrigal at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3214 (desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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