MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying a subject who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Miami Lakes.

The robbery occurred at the branch located at15615 NW 67th Ave., at approximately 9:25 a.m. on Monday.

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According to the FBI, the subject entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. No injuries were reported.

The FBI, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and the South Florida Violent Crime and Fugitive Task Force are jointly investigating.

Officials urge anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

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