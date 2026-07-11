(WSVN) - After years of playing alongside each other as teammates, a new report from ESPN says Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo got into a physical altercation with former Heat star Tyler Herro.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Heat’s Bam Adebayo and Milwaukee Bucks’ Tyler Herro got into a physical altercation at a hotel in Las Vegas.

“Sources tell me that Bam Adebayo struck Tyler Herro in the face area as they were walking off the practice court,” said Charania.

The former teammates were in Las Vegas to show support for their respective team’s young players who were facing off in an NBA Summer League game.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from private messages between Herro and a fan that were allegedly leaked on social media that showed the former Heat star harshly criticize Adebayo in recent weeks.

“This happened when Bam Adebayo, I’m told, approached Tyler Herro about comments Herro made on social media critiquing Bam after Herro was traded from Miami to Milwaukee over the last couple of weeks,” said Charania.

At one point before the game, Herro spoke with a reporter, saying there was no hard feelings after being traded away from Miami. The interview happened sometime after the current Bucks star seemingly got smacked by Adebayo.

“It’s all love in Miami. We’re all good in Miami. Just an opportunity for both sides to reset, get a fresh set,” said Herro.

Adebayo was not present at the Summer League game.

On the court, the duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro had been a mainstay for the Miami Heat since they were both drafted in 2017 and 2019 respectively. After reaching the NBA Finals in 2020, the pair were seen as franchise cornerstones.

Following multiple disappointing years, this offseason saw the Miami Heat make a blockbuster deal to acquire Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo that involved sending Herro along with multiple other players and draft picks.

While the pair had spent many years keeping the Heat afloat, the apparent newfound animosity following the trade with the Bucks could spark a fierce rivalry between the teams.

Heat fans were rejuvenated after news of the move to acquire Antetokounmpo broke. Another key piece in the NBA offseason that has yet to fall into place is where surefire Hall of Famer LeBron James will play after he opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Reports suggest James is strongly considering a return to South Beach, where he previously played for four years, winning his first two championships while leading the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals.

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