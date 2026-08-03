NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent a scooter rider to the hospital and led deputies to shut down a busy intersection in the middle of rush hour.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a report of a pedestrian struck at the corner of Northwest 79th Street and 17th Avenue, just after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene to find the rider of the scooter and the driver of the car involved.

Investigators said the scooter rider was traveling on the wrong side of the road where he was struck by the car.

Officials said the victim was transported by ground to Ryder Trauma Center.

7’s Drone Force later hovered above the driver of the sedan involved looking distraught. The impact shattered the car’s windshield.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies have closed the intersection to traffic. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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