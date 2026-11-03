(WSVN) - The Powerball jackpot jumped to $835 million after no one matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing.

Those numbers were seven, 23, 29, 64, 66 and the Powerball, 23.

Back on Sunday, the jackpot jumped to $793 million after no one won the drawing on Halloween night.

This is the second biggest lottery prize so far this year. The biggest was $1.04 billion back in August. That winning ticket was sold in Illinois.

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