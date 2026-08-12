HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Who wants to be a billionaire? That’s the question on the minds of many South Florida residents as the Powerball jackpot climbs to $1 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing.

7News cameras captured dozens of people across the area at stores and gas stations lining up to buy these possible life-changing tickets.

In Doral, those who spoke to 7News said they were feeling particularly lucky.

“I’m gonna win, so take a look at me for the last time because you’re not going to see me anymore,” said area resident Carlos as he laughed.

Up north in Fort Lauderdale, it was all anyone could talk about at Super Stop on Northeast 45th Street.

“Who doesn’t want to be a billionaire? Who wants to work for the rest of their life?” said area resident Lynn Kostelmik.

Others showed 7News what they called “the winning ticket.”

“This is the ticket,” he said.

“This might be good luck,” said Donna Sanfilippo as she showed off her ticket.

Workers at the convenience store claim they’ve got the secret sauce to produce the winning ticket, saying over $30,000 in prize money has been won at the location in the past week.

“It’s a lucky store. We’re in a good neighborhood and great people,” said store clerk Beth.

On their storefront, several signs showing all the different prize money sold at Super Stop were displayed. The money ranged from $1,000 to $2,000,000.

Wednesday’s massive grand prize features a lump-sum cash option of $433.1 million, making it the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball history and the largest prize this year.

The jumbo jackpot has many people speaking about their big dreams if they wake up the winner on Thursday morning.

“Buy me, my daughter and my grandchildren a house out of Broward County,” said Sanfilippo.

“I don’t know. Vacation a lot,” said area resident Luis Santos.

“Buy a place here, buy an island where nobody knew where I was,” said Kostelmik.

Wednesday’s drawing occurs at 10:59 p.m.

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