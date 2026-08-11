MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a 16-year-old teen who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to detectives, Antiannah D. McKinzy was last seen near the 1800 block of Northwest 69th Street on July 21.

McKinzy stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair and black eyes.

It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on McKinzy’s whereabouts to should contact MDSO Deputy A. Madrigal at 305-715-3300 (office), 305-715-3214 (desk), email u307222@mdso.com or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

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