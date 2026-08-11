WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 28-year-old driver has been arrested months after a crash on West Flagler Street that left another driver dead, police said.

According to an arrest report, Maykel Mulet Sanchez was driving a 2024 Hyundai Sonata westbound on West Flagler Street near Northwest 60th Avenue on April 18 when he collided with a 2001 Honda Accord.

Investigators said Mulet Sanchez was traveling at a high rate of speed as he approached the intersection, where the posted speed limit is 40 mph.

Police said the Honda entered the intersection from Northwest 60th Avenue before the Sonata struck the driver’s side of the car. The impact caused the Honda to rotate about 180 degrees and travel roughly 100 feet before coming to a stop.

The Sonata continued onto a sidewalk, traveled through bushes and crashed into the wall of an apartment complex at 6000 W. Flagler St., according to the report.

The Honda’s driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mulet Sanchez was also taken to Ryder Trauma Center with a possible fractured jaw. An arrest report states that a Miami Fire Rescue employee treating him at the scene noticed a strong odor of alcohol.

Investigators later obtained Mulet Sanchez’s medical blood samples through a warrant. Police said testing showed an ethanol concentration of 0.113 g/100 mL and was positive for delta-9-THC.

Data recovered from the Sonata showed the car was traveling at 74 mph and accelerating about five seconds before the crash, according to investigators.

Police said it reached 83 mph about one second before the collision, with an estimated impact speed of 73 mph.

Mulet Sanchez was taken into custody Monday.

He faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. A judge found probable cause and ordered him held on a $20,000 bond with house arrest.

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