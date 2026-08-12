MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was caught on camera dumping trash into Biscayne Bay is now facing an environmental felony charge, days after he was arrested on unrelated charges.

City of Miami Police put out a flyer asking for help identifying the individual.

Investigators said they saw the video online that clearly shows the suspect dumping trash from the bridge on Brickell Key Drive to the water below, July 8.

With help from other local law enforcement, police said they were able to find the man, whom they identified as 34-year-old Juan Emilio Iglesias.

Wednesday morning, police said Iglesias was already in jail after he was arrested Friday for illegal camping, resisting police and giving a false name. After he was taken in, detectives as the person who threw the trash.

Iglesias’ bond for the environmental charge is $500. As of late Wednesday morning, is had not been posted.

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