(WSVN) - The Powerball jackpot jumped even higher on Halloween night.

The prize topped $793 million after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.

The next drawing is Monday night.

If someone wins it all and takes the cash option, they’ll go home with $340 million, minus federal tax.

The odds of winning the Powerball are about one in 292 million.

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