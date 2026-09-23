McDonald’s is bringing back its Monopoly game promotion on Oct. 6, featuring physical peel-off game pieces that players must scan through the mobile app to win prizes, company officials announced.

Top prizes for this year’s promotion include a $1 million cash prize, 2027 Jeep Cherokee vehicles and free McDonald’s for a year provided as a $1,040 gift card. Contestants can also win trips to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex or a Carnival Cruise vacation, vehicle options from Polaris, retail gift cards and cash awards ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 targeted for home down payments or college debt.

Instant rewards include food items such as McChicken sandwiches, Snack Wraps, McGriddles, shakes, smoothies and small fries, as well as MyMcDonald’s Reward Points ranging from 1,500 to 7,000 points. Eligible menu items span breakfast, lunch and dinner, including the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Egg McMuffin, large fries and large hot or cold drinks.

To participate, customers must download the McDonald’s app, opt into the Rewards program and register for the game. Players order qualifying menu items, peel the sticker attached to the product packaging and scan the code using the app to track property pieces, redeem instant food awards or access Chance Card gameplay.

Bonus Chance Card gameplay is available through Nov. 1 for customers who register prior to ordering and purchase eligible items directly in the app or present a Rewards code at restaurant counters, kiosks or drive-thrus.

Official contest rules, complete prize lists and game information are available online at playatmcd.com

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