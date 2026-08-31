(WSVN) - The Federal Drug Administration has approved an expansion of a widely used diabetes drug.

The FDA’s new approval of Mounjaro, produced by Eli Lilly, applies to high-risk adults with Type 2 diabetes. Now it’s approved to help prevent heart attacks and strokes.

The pharmaceutical company said Mounjaro reduced major cardiovascular events by an extra 8% compared to its older diabetes drug, Trulicity.

Officials at Eli Lilly said researchers are now testing newer drugs that target even more hormones.

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