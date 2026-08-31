HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An assistant principal at an elementary school in Hollywood is facing serious charges following a domestic disturbance in Weston, authorities said.

Marc Horowitz, an assistant principal at Orange Brook Elementary School, was placed under arrest following late Friday night’s incident. The 53-year-old was charged with robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm or weapon, as well as touch or strike battery.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance call near the 16000 block of Southwest Fifth Way in Weston.

Responding deputies learned that the suspect physically assaulted an adult individual and snatched the person’s phone, detectives said. Horowitz was taken into custody.

Monday morning, 7News cameras captured parents dropping off their children on the school’s campus. Word of Horowitz’s arrest spread quickly, making for a shocking start to the week.

“She showed me his picture, I said, ‘Are you kidding?'” said parent Jacquelyn Peterson. “These are babies, almost, you know, that you’re working with, and you get someone like that here, that’s kind of devastating.”

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco shared her reaction to Horowitz’s arrest on Sunday.

“He’s the second in command in a school that happens to be one of my former schools that I worked in for a very long time, Orange Brook Elementary,” she said. “So I have colleagues that are there and, trust me, everybody already knows about it, and they’re, you know, they’re shocked, concerned and embarrassed.”

The circumstances surrounding Horowitz’s arrest remain unclear, as an arrest report hasn’t been released as of Monday morning.

“Horowitz has been an educator for over 20 years.

“My philosophy is that we need to work to educate the whole child. It’s much more than just academics,” Horowitz told 7News in a February 2021 interview.

In 2021, Horowitz was an instructional coach at Flamingo Elementary School in Davie, where he was a finalist for Teacher of the Year.

“And just being a part of their education, each year for 180 days, I can’t help but feel overwhelmed and just a sense of self-pride to know that I’ve been able to be an impact, maybe provide that spark to get a student interested in a topic,” he said.

Regarding Horowitz’s status with the school, Broward County Public Schools spokesperson John J. Sullivan shared a statement with 7News, writing in part:

“[Horowitz] is being reassigned from the school following an off-campus incident, pending further human resources review and action, which may include termination. Broward County Public Schools holds its school leaders to the highest standards of professional conduct and takes matters that may fall short of those standards seriously.”

Horowitz is scheduled to appear in bond court sometime on Monday.

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