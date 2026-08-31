BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi has ended his career as a player for the Argentine national team at 39 years old, after nearly two decades representing the national side.

Messi, who played in six World Cups, won the tournament in Qatar 2022 and led Argentina to the final in 2026 losing to Spain.

“It was a decision that hurt — and still hurts deeply — but I understand that the time has come,” Messi said on his official Instagram account. “I swear to you that I always gave it my all— not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too; I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.”

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