(WSVN) - The FBI has renewed a reward as they continue to search for answers in the case of a South Florida woman who went missing in Spain.

Investigators believe Ana Maria Knezevic was killed by her husband as they went through a divorce.

He was arrested upon his return to the U.S. in Miami, but before his case went to trial, he took his own life while in jail.

Knezevic’s body has yet to be recovered.

There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information that could assist authorities in her recovery.

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