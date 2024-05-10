MIAMI (WSVN) - A federal judge on Friday denied bond for a South Florida man who was arrested in connection to his wife’s kidnapping while she was in Spain.

David Knezevich, 36, was charged with kidnapping for his alleged involvement in the disappearance of 40-year-old Ana Knezevich after she was last seen Feb. 2 in Madrid, Spain.

Attorney’s argued that David would be a flight risk.

“On behalf of the family, we are very pleased on the judges decision. We are very grateful to the court,” said Courtney Caprio, an attorney.

During his court appearance, David’s attorney’s tried to argue that his wife was having a psychotic episode and that he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

His attorney argued that Ana may have disappeared on her own and that there was no hard evidence that David was even in​ Spain at the time she was reported missing.

But the FBI agent who took the stand said a can of paint, stolen license plates, blood in Ana’s Madrid apartment and odd messages all tied him to the abduction of his estranged wife.

“Make sure that Ana Maria Knezevich’s voice is heard,” Caprio said.

Court documents stated that surveillance video from Ana’s apartment recorded a man using duct tape on the buildings lock. The man then spray painted black paint on the lens of a security camera.

About an hour later, the man was seen leaving the elevator with a suitcase.

According to the agent in the courtroom, the description of that man matched David.

And just blocks away, the FBI said, another camera captured David with his face uncovered as he bought the same spray paint brand along with two rolls of duct tape.

Davids attorney said that David is innocent and was in his native Serbia on the day of her disappearance

But agents said David rented a peugeot in the Serbian capital four days earlier, and when he returned the car, it had thousands of miles on it and also had new tinted windows as well as a license plate.

“She has not left alone. She was taken against her will,” said Sanna Rameau, Ana’s friend.

On Feb. 3, Ana’s friends and family received the same text message, where Ana said she had met someone and was leaving on a trip. They said they never believed she actually sent the message.

On Saturday, officials arrested Ana’s estranged husband as a potential suspect. He was taken without incident when he arrived at Miami International Airport.

Now, her loved ones just want answers.

A body has not yet been found.

David will remain behind bars until his arraignment, which is scheduled for sometime later in May.

