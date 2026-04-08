(WSVN) - The FBI has made a plea to the public in their ongoing search for the remains of a South Florida woman who went missing in Spain.

Ana Maria Henao Knezevic, who was 40 years old at the time of her disappearance, was reported missing in February 2024 while staying in Madrid, where she was believed to have been murdered.

Investigators believe her remains were disposed somewhere between Madrid and Serbia, along a route that traveled through Spain and Italy.

On the day Henao Knezevic is believed to have been murdered, video captured a man believed to be her husband, David Knezevic, spray-painting the only surveillance camera in the apartment they were in.

Police said the suspect stole multiple license plates to conceal his movements as he left.

Knezevic allegedly disposed of his wife’s remains during this trip, and then died by suicide during the investigation.

Officials urge anyone with information to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

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