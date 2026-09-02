PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (WSVN) — The Federal Aviation Administration has extended a ban on flights from the United States to Haiti’s capital.

FAA officials said the instability in Port-au-Prince due to gang violence makes it unsafe for planes to land there.

The ban was first imposed in 2024, when flights arriving at Toussaint Louverture International Airport were hit by gunfire.

But despite the acknowledged violence, the Trump administration continues to deport people to Haiti.

The FAA is allowing flights to other cities in Haiti, including Cap-Haitien.

The flight ban to Port-au-Prince now runs until March 2027.

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