PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (WSVN) – A Spirit Airlines flight traveling from Fort Lauderdale to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, was diverted to Santiago, Dominican Republic, after the aircraft was struck by gunfire, according to the airline.

Flight 951, which departed Fort Lauderdale Monday morning, landed safely in Santiago following the incident.

An inspection revealed damage consistent with gunfire, according to the airline.

One flight attendant sustained minor injuries and is being evaluated by medical personnel. No passengers were injured.

The plane has been taken out of service, and the airline is arranging for another aircraft to return passengers and crew to Fort Lauderdale.

Spirit Airlines has suspended its service to Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien (CAP) for further evaluation.

Spirit Airlines released the following statement:

