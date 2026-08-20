MIAMI (WSVN) - The Trump administration has carried out its first deportation flight since ending temporary protected status for thousands of Haitian migrants living in the United States.

The flight departed from Louisiana on Thursday, stopping in Miami before heading to the island nation as its final destination.

As of late Thursday evening, it remains unclear how many people were on board the flight.

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