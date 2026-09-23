Some CVS website and app users could be eligible for a payment from a proposed $20.5 million class-action settlement over allegations that CVS shared user data with Criteo and other third parties.

CVS and Criteo deny wrongdoing. The settlement still requires final court approval.

Who is eligible?

People who accessed CVS digital properties in the U.S. before July 27, 2026, may be eligible.

The digital properties include:

CVS.com

CVSHealth.com

The CVS app

How much could you receive?

Eligible class members can claim:

Up to $5 without documentation

Up to $10 with documentation showing they accessed a CVS digital property

Examples of documentation include browser history, dated screenshots or email receipts.

Payments may be reduced depending on the number of valid claims filed.

How to file a claim

Claims must be submitted online or by mail by Nov. 16, 2026.

People who want to exclude themselves from the settlement or object to its terms must do so by Nov. 1.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1, 2026.

More information and claim forms are available at CVSDigitalPrivacySettlement.com

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