TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz has clinched her party’s nomination for a newly redrawn House seat.

With nearly all of the vote counted, the congresswoman, who was nominated for her 12th term in office, won with nearly 46% of the vote.

After the Florida legislature decided to draw a new redistricting map to favor the Republicans, Wasserman Schultz had a choice: run in her now-former district that had been reconfigured or run in this new District 20.

Despite backlash from some Democrats for her decision to run in a majority-minority district, the congresswoman defeated four other candidates to win this seat.

Her opponents argued that the district required a Black representative, but voters on Tuesday decided to back the candidate who has long touted her years of experience serving in Congress since 2005.

During the primary campaign, she pledged to protect entitlement programs, defend abortion rights and push back against the Trump administration.

Speaking to supporters on Tuesday night, Wasserman Schultz said she was thankful for voters’ confidence in her and said she hoped to live up to the legacy of Alcee Hastings, a long-time representative of District 20.

As for the Republican primary, District 20 voters chose businessman Brent Andersen to be their party’s nominee. He won his primary slot easily. According to his campaign page, he’s pledged to lower costs and fight for constitutional principles.

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