FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz announced she will seek another term, but this time, it will be for a new district, after the Florida Legislature redrew boundaries.

Wasserman Schultz, currently serving her 11th term in the United States Congress, touting her years of experience in Friday’s announcement that she is running for reelection is Florida’s District 20.

“I’ll use all my seniority and clout in Washington to continue to make our lives more affordable and make Broward [County] a safer, less expensive place to live, raise a family and retire,” she said in a video message. “Some people do a lot of talking. I work hard to deliver results.”

However, Black Democratic leaders have said publicly that they think that nearby District 20 is not the right fit for the longtime lawmaker. That district was most recently represented by Sheila Cherflus-McCormick and Alcee Hastings for years before her.

The announcement comes about a month after the redistricting changed several boundaries, upending Broward’s congressional districts and diluting the power of traditional Democratic areas.

These changes created four new Republican leaning seats in the state of Florida and largely eliminated Wasserman Schultz’s district, District 25, which included Weston, Pembroke Pines and Davie.

Wasserman Schultz, 59, will be facing a very large field in the Democratic primary for District 20, different than it has been in years past, suggesting that victory would not necessarily be assured, but of course.

This is all unfolding after several lawsuits have been filed in response to the boundary changes that have upended South Florida politics, at least at the national level.

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