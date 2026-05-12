(WSVN) - Nearly a month after resigning her congressional seat before an ethics vote in the House, former Florida congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick said she’s going to run again.

The former congresswoman said Monday that she plans to seek the Democratic nomination in the reconfigured 20th Congressional District after Florida Republicans in Tallahassee changed the congressional map in early May.

The district is concentrated in central Broward.

She will face four other candidates who are already running. Additionally, U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz might decide to throw her name in the race as her district was impacted by the new map.

Cherfilus-McCormick faced possible expulsion from the House over an ethics probe involving alleged theft of $5 million in disaster funds for use in her 2021 campaign.

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