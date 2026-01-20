MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, the South Florida comgresswoman charged with stealing $5 million in federal disaster funds, headed back to court, but her arraignment has been delayed once again.

7News cameras captured the Democratic lawmaker as she made her way toward the federal courthouse in downtown Miami, Tuesday morning.

She declined to comment on the federal fraud charges she faces.

Tuesday’s morning proceeding had already been delayed once, back in December, as the congresswoman, 46, worked to secure attorneys.

In court Tuesday, Cherfilus-McCormick did not enter a plea. Her attorneys asked for a two-week delay.

The Democratic lawmaker and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus are accused of stealing the funds when she worked as the CEO of Trinity Healthcare Services, her family’s healthcare company.

Cherfilus-McCormick is accused of stealing Federal Emergency Management Agency overpayments that Trinity had received through a federally funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract.

Federal prosecutors said the congresswoman then funneled the money into her 2021 congressional campaign.

The case is raising questions since the family’s healthcare company had already reached a settlement with the state of Florida.

Cherfilus-McCormick was elected to Congress in 2022 in the 20th District, representing parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, in a special election following the death of Rep. Alcee Hastings.

Back in November, she called her indictment “baseless.”

“It’s an unjust indictment, and it seems like these intimidation tactics have been pervasive,” Cherfilus-McCormick told 7News at the time. “I look forward to my day in court, so I can prove myself and actually state the truth.”

Her arraignment has been rescheduled for Feb. 3.

