(WSVN) - An ethics probe into a South Florida congresswoman accused of stealing millions is moving forward.

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., allegedly funneled $14 million in state disaster relief funds into businesses she founded. Those same companies then donated directly to her 2022 campaign for re-election.

The House Ethics Committee found 20 more counts of Cherfilus-McCormick violating House rules for congressional members.

The committee has scheduled a public hearing on April 21.

Cherfilus-McCormick faces potential expulsion.

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