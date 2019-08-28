Sweetwater Police officer hurt in SW Miami-Dade wreck released from hospital

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sweetwater Police officer is home from the hospital one day after he was injured in a deadly crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to investigators, the three-vehicle wreck happened near Southwest 134th Avenue and 200th Street, Tuesday night.

Police said the off-duty officer was driving an unmarked car at the time of the crash.

Officials said another driver was rushed to the hospital, and the man driving the third vehicle involved died at the scene.

Investigators do not believe the officer caused the crash.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.