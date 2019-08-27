Man dead, officer transported after multi-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after being involved in a three-vehicle crash with a Sweetwater Police officer in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units were called to the scene in the area of Southwest 200th Street and 134th Avenue, just after 8:20 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, the crash involved three vehicles, including an unmarked Sweetwater Police vehicle.

#update: @MiamiDadePD tell us the Sweetwater officer is okay but in the hospital and was off-duty and in an unmarked vehicle during this 3-vehicle crash. One man was pronounced dead on scene and a third man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/1pT0IyuEoq — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 28, 2019

The male officer, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, was transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. Fire officials said his injuries are minor.

Police said a man behind the wheel of the second car involved was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The man driving the third vehicle in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

7News cameras captured a yellow tarp covering a light-colored SUV.

Miami-Dade Police traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.