OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman threw rocks at a Mobil gas station in Opa-locka after shutting off its fuel pumps earlier in the day, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Tamia Akiesha Dean, 30, went to the station at 15055 NW 22nd Ave. on Nov. 24 and pressed an emergency shutoff switch, disabling all the pumps.

A clerk told police Dean also threw rocks at the building and at customers’ vehicles before leaving on foot.

An officer wrote that the pumps “can not be readily or easily reactivated for several hours.”

The clerk told police the station lost at least $3,000 in fuel sales that day and said it was the fifth time the same woman had caused a disturbance or tampered with equipment at the station.

Dean returned that evening while an officer was investigating a traffic crash in front of the station.

The officer wrote that he saw Dean “walk onto the property and begin throwing rocks at the building.”

“No one provoked her, and the reason she threw the rocks is unknown,” the officer wrote.

Police arrested Dean at the station and booked her into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on two counts of criminal mischief.

She faces a third-degree felony count involving $1,000 or more and a second-degree misdemeanor count involving $200 or less.

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