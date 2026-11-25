FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a drawbridge worker in Fort Lauderdale to the hospital after he was injured on the job, officials said.

Video provided by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue captured paramedics bringing the man out of his work area after they responded to the Commercial Boulevard drawbridge, at around 8:15 a.m. on Friday.

Crews were called to a report of a man who was injured while working on the underside of the bridge, which stands over the Intracoastal Waterway.

Investigators said the worker’s clothing got snagged in the large mechanism that opens and closes the bridge.

FLFR’s Technical Rescue Team responded to the scene to hoist the man up to street level.

Paramedics transported the patient to a nearby hospital. His injuries, while serious, were not life-threatening.

As of 10:30 a.m., the drawbridge remains locked in the open position, blocking both directions of vehicular traffic. It’s unclear when it will reopen, so drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Officials are investigating what led to the incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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