MIAMI (WSVN) - Investigators are trying to uncover more details on the crash that left a man hospitalized and a woman dead on Saturday.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators identified the man who survived the incident as 54-year-old Neil Schwab of Coconut Grove and the deceased passenger as 33-year-old Claudia Balmaseda Orellanes of Coral Gables.

Video shows the aftermath of the deadly day on the water. A boat was spinning out of control with no one on board after both victims were thrown from the vessel.

The incident happened at 10:30 a.m., just north of Nixon Sandbar.

First responders pulled both victims from the water. Unfortunately, Balmaseda Orellanes did not survive.

“There’s a Marine Patrol officer on police headquarters saying that they have a female unaccounted for,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Units responded to a reported marine incident near Crandon Park involving a vessel that had lost control,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Gregory Logue.

According to the FWC, the two were thrown overboard from the 27-foot boat for an unknown reason. Then they were hit by the circling boat.

A witness filmed a cellphone video shortly after the incident.

“I’ve got this boat going around in circles,” a man is heard saying in a cell phone video. “A guy in a Jet Ski found both people.”

As Schwab recovers at the hospital, FWC officials are looking into how this boating trip took a fatal turn.

As of late Monday afternoon, investigators said FWC is handling the investigation, and there are no new updates.

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