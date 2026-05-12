SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 10113 Circle Plaza West in the West Perrine neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, paramedics said the patient was no longer on scene. Deputies said the patient self transported to a nearby hospital.

7Skyforce hovered over the neighborhood, capturing a few deputy cruisers and yellow tape.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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