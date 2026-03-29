MIAMI (WSVN) - A sunny morning turned tragic after a boating accident in Biscayne Bay left a woman dead and sent a man to the hospital, authorities said.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators, the victims were ejected from the boat, just north of Nixon Sandbar, Saturday.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Units responded to a reported marine incident near Crandon Park involving a vessel that had lost control,” said MDFR Battalion Chief Gregory Logue.

The male victim was severely injured, and the woman did not survive, investigators said.

“There’s a Marine Patrol officer saying they have a female unaccounted for,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

Cameras showed a body being pulled from the water at Crandon Marina, then loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled away.

The Coast Guard said that “a Station Miami Beach crew rescued one male with a leg injury and transferred him to No Name Harbor and was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.”

“They’re calling in regards to a possible incident there, in regards to a gentleman with a possible foot amputated there.” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

The incident comes after a previous boating accident that took place South Florida waters last week.

Back on Wednesday, a 55-year-old father was killed on Biscayne Bay, after he and his son were struck while out on the water, authorities said.

Local boater Carlos Pena said that in all of his years of boating, he’s never seen anything quite like this.

“It can’t happen anymore. It keeps happening,” he said. “It gives me chills, I could never believe it would happen here.”

As more boaters hit the water in South Florida for the weekend, MDFR officials urge caution.

“Wear a personal flotation device, file a float plan so someone knows your itinerary, and have your [very high frequency] radio on Channel 16 for emergencies,” said Logue.

How the boating accident happened remains unclear, as the FWC continues to investigate.

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