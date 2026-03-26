MIAMI (WSVN) - Investigators have released new images of the boat behind a hit-and-run in Biscayne Bay that, they said, left a man dead and sent his teenage son to the hospital.

The new clue comes after authorities have searched for the boater all day Thursday.

“The vessel involved has not yet been identified and is described as possibly a 20 to 30 foot boat with possibly two outboard motors and is described as possibly a dark blue boat with black bottom paint,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer George Reynaud during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The photos released by FWC, however, appear to show a boat with four outboard motors.

According to FWC officers, the father and son were on board the seven-foot dinghy in the Meloy Channel near Indian Creek and Biscayne Point Circle, off Miami Beach, when a much larger boat hit them, causing them to be ejected into the water, Wednesday night.

Officials responded to the crash and were able to pull the victims from the water. The father and son were then rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Teens Enzo Avelino and Samuel Londono told 7News they were working in the area when the crash occurred. They said they heard screams for help and immediately called 911.

“We hear ‘Help, help!’ That’s when I run to the dock, and I see like a silhouette or like a shadow of something, and we make it out and [say], ‘That’s someone, they need help, they need help,'” said Londono.

Those screams were coming from the 14-year-old boy who, authorities said, suffered a broken arm but survived the crash.

“We instantly called the cops, let them know everything. I yelled for him to float before the cops came, and he floated. He was, like, floating there with his dad, holding him,” said Avelino. “The dad was unconscious when they got him and brought him back.”

Sadly, the father succumbed to his injuries. He was identified on Thursday as 55-year-old Davide Veglia.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones that are affected by this,” said Reynaud.

FWC officers were seen at the hospital on Wednesday night. They have taken the lead on this investigation and continue to search for the boat responsible.

As for the teens who called 911, they hope to see some accountability.

“[They] killed a person. He should take full responsibility and come out and say something, because it’s not right,” said Londono.

“I couldn’t ever imagine someone just doing that to someone and running away and thinking they are going to get away with it. That’s messed up,” said Avelino.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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