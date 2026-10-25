NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman appeared in court to face an attempted murder and arson charges after, authorities said, she set a man on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade County over the weekend.

Forty-five-year-old Tanisha Shelton appeared in bond court Monday morning, The presiding judge found probable cause in connection to Saturday’s incident and denied her bond.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the victim unconscious in the area of Northwest 63rd Street and 25th Avenue, at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Nathaniel Devon Mathis, is currently in extremely critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital, with 80% of his body having been burned in the attack, investigators said.

Deputies located Shelton in an area search and placed her under arrest without incident.

Detectives said a witness pepper sprayed the suspect to keep her from getting away.

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