NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized after reportedly being set on fire in Northwest Miami-Dade County on Saturday evening.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a person set on fire shortly after 6 p.m. around Northwest 63rd Street and Northwest 25th Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies found the adult man burned and unconcious.

The man was transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The alleged actor in the crime was located in an area search.

The subject, an adult woman, was taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing.

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