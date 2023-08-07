NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new video shows the moment a suspect shot at a moving vehicle at an intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade after a heated dispute on Sunday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they were called in at a so-called “intersection takeover” on Northwest 146th Street and Seventh Avenue.

At some point, detectives said, the group started to fight. Just before 6 a.m., someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victims.

“Female shot in the leg, male grazed in the shoulder,” said a first responder in radio transmissions.

Paramedics transported a man and a woman to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The third victim was taken to Hialeah Hospital by a friend. He was later transferred to Ryder Trauma Center and is in stable condition.

As of Monday, the gunman remains on the run.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

