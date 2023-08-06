NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three young people were taken to the hospital after a group that took over an intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade got into a heated dispute that led to a shooting, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the group was called in a so-called “intersection takeover” on Northwest 146th Street and Seventh Avenue, early Sunday morning.

At some point, detectives said, the group started to fight. At around 6 a.m., someone pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victims.

Paramedics transported a man and a woman to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

A third victim was taken to Hialeah Hospital by a friend. He was later transferred to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Investigators said the injured victims range in age from 19 to 20 years old.

Along Interstate 95, authorities shut down the southbound lanes near Northwest 95th Street.

As the morning went on, MDPD investigators were seen taking pictures of a white car that appears to have been hit by bullets.

Back at the intersection, where the initial shots were fired, 7News cameras captured multiple tire marks.

As of Sunday evening, the gunman remains on the run.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.