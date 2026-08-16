MIAMI (WSVN) - A new playground at the Underline opened in Miami.

Officials celebrated the opening of the Nikki Spoelstra Play Forest on Saturday.

The playground, which is located by the city hall, serves as the first designated playground area for the Underline linear park.

The family-friendly event featured activities including face painting, and a live concert by Jam with Jamie.

“One of my favorite things about this space specifically is right next to the library, so I was a school teacher and literature was a big part of my childhood and my professional life so I’m happy that we’re next to the library, and we can encourage kids and families to go check out books and come into this beautiful space,” said Spoelstra.

The opening was part of a further expansion to the park.

A representative of the non profit group behind it said that section eight and nine of the park have now opened.

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