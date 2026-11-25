MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Nasty weather could create travel trouble as millions take flight for the Thanksgiving holiday, and airports in South Florida are no exception.

But Wednesday morning, travelers at Miami International Airport said they weren’t worried about missing their flights during what is considered the busiest travel day of the year.

7News cameras captured crowds making their way into the terminals and through the Transportation Security Administration’s line without complications.

Travelers said the key to avoid the headaches is arriving early, as their minds gravitate towrd Thursday’s dinners and what will be on their plates.

“I think everyone’s just ready to get to the holidays, get the turkey, and everyone’s in a good mood, surprisingly,” said a woman at MIA.

Experts advise flyers to download their airline’s app and arrive to the airport at least two hours prior to their departure time for a domestic flight and three hours before for an international flight.

“We got here early. I checked in my bags. We’re on the way to check-in, and no problems so far, thank God,” said the woman at MIA.

It was a calm commute for some, and despite wicked weather wreaking havoc across South Florida, travelers out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said they’re just rolling with the punches.

“It is what it is, right? So I think I trust the airlines and the government in getting us there, back and forth safe for everybody, so yeah, I’m all good,” said FLL traveler Haefen Donaldson.

Despite any potential travel trouble, South Florida travelers said they’re just focused on making it to that Thanksgiving table on time.

“Some steaks, lobster, seafood, sweets, you know, Bloody Mary, and family, of course,” said Donaldson.

An MIA spokesperson said around 160,000 passengers are expected to make their way through the airport on Wednesday alone.

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