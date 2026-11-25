HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rounds of heavy rain have resulted in flooding across South Florida for a second consecutive week, as the region remains under a flood watch.

The downpours began Tuesday night, and the rain has lingered as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms and king tides peaking have created the perfect storm for inclement weather.

Several portions of South Florida are expecting to receive two to four inches of rain, with some spots expecting five to seven-plus inches. That prompted the flood watch for metropolitan coastal areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties that will remain in effect until 1 a.m. on Thursday.

In Broward, steady precipitation was reported across Broward, including in Cooper City, Coral Springs, Sunrise, Parkland, Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale.

It was déjà vu all over again for residents in Hollywood who were drying out from last week’s torrential downpours, which caused floodwaters to seep into people’s homes.

As of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, homes in Hollywood are not at that point yet, but 7News cameras captured calf-deep standing water near Coolidge Street and 64th Avenue.

Along Moseley Street, a few blocks away from Taft Street in the Droftwood neighborhood, crews attempted to remove the floodwaters with a pump truck.

Many residents were proactive and spent Tuesday preparing their homes for the expected flooding, placing sandbags around their properties. Sandbags, tarps and dehumidifiers were all available to Hollywood residents at the Driftwood Community Center.

Meanwhile, the Florida National Guard deployed to help clean up the damage still left behind from last week’s storms.

South of the county line, heavier pockets were reported, extending from Doral, through the Florida Turnpike and Miami Gardens. Heavy rain was reported in downtown Miami.

A street flood advisory was extended to run through 8 30 a.m. It includes Florida City, the Redlands and Leisure City between the Turnpike and U.S. 1.

Coastal communities are also bracing for possible nuisance saltwater flooding during times of high tide, which started just before 8 a.m.

Monroe County is also dealing with a wet mess, with on-and off downpours in Key West and Cudjoe Key, as well as in upper portions of the Florida Keys.

The Storm Prediction Center has increased the risk level, meaning the region could see severe weather capable of producing some strong winds and isolated tornadoes from Broward to the Florida Keys.

Authorities advise drivers to proceed with caution and, if possible, turn around if they’re unsure of the depth of a flooded street.

Locations in Hollywood to receive empty sandbags:

Armory Community Center

906 N. Dixie Hwy. | 754.226.7588

Driftwood Community Center

3000 N. 69th Ave. | 954.967.4241

Hours at both locations:

Monday-Wednesday: 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: CLOSED for Thanksgiving

Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Locations to receive sand:

Driftwood Park

3000 N. 69th Ave.

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Holland Park

801 Johnson St.

Monday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Rotary Park

3150 Taft St.

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Residents must bring their own shovel to receive sand, officials said.

In Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami Gardens said they will also be distributing sandbags. For more information, click here.

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