MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenage boy learnied his fate in court for a 2025 crash that killed a man along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

State prosecutors on Friday accepted a plea deal in which the state dismissed a vehicular homicide charge and kept the teen’s original charge of driving with no valid license causing great bodily harm or death.

This means the teen will be on probation until he is 19 years old.

The teen was 14 years old when he slammed into Fabian Moses’ bicycle, Aug. 15.

According to an arrest report, a witness told detectives that the teen accelerated ahead of a group of juveniles on dirt bikes and rear-ended the victim, who was riding alongside his wife.

Paramedics rushed the 54-year-old victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

His widow was in court Friday as the state accepted the teen’s plea.

The presiding judge also ordered the teen to undergo therapy, do community service and make a donation to JMH.

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