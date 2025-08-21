MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami that killed a bicyclist last week.

Investigators said the crash happened when Vladyslav Kuchyn was riding an electric dirt bike eastbound in the designated bicycle lane, at around 8:30 p.m., Friday.

According to an arrest report, a witness told detectives that Kuchyn accelerated ahead of a group of juveniles on dirt bikes and rear-ended a man riding a bicycle alongside his wife.

The impact threw the cyclist into a concrete barrier and onto the ground.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Kuchyn also suffered a skull fracture and subdural hematoma in the crash.

Police said the dirt bike, a 2025 Surron Ultra Bee, was not registered in Florida and can reach speeds of nearly 60 mph.

Records show Kuchyn does not have a driver’s license and was ineligible to obtain one after failing to attend school.

Kuchyn was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Miami after voluntarily surrendering to authorities. He was charged with driving without a license causing death or serious injury.

